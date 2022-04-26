Memorial Day is just over a month away. It is time to begin planning for events leading up to and including Memorial Day. It is the American Legion’s year to organize what will hopefully become a worthwhile parade fitting of the occasion. With two years of COVID restrictions, the passing of some organizers and a changing of the guard the list of contacts has become out-dated. Earl Beal is asking the leadership of all organizations that are willing to participate in the first parade in three years to contact him at 603-455-2026. We are looking for marching units, color guards, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts antique military vehicles.
Don’t forget our current service members on Armed Forces Day, May 21. Show them how much you appreciate their service and sacrifice.
