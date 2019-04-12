LACONIA — Wilkins-Smith Post 1, The American Legion, will award six, $800 scholarships this year to area high school seniors with plans to attend post-secondary schools full-time. These scholarships are based on financial need, scholarship and incentive. Applications are available through the Laconia and Gilford High School guidance offices and at Post 1, 849 N. Main St., and must be submitted by May 27 for consideration.
Additionally, the American Legion, Department of New Hampshire offers seven, $2,000 scholarships which are vocation-specific. These applications are available at the guidance offices and by visiting www.nhlegion.org.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1 also has a $500 award, with applications accepted by July 1.
