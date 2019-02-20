LACONIA — Wilkins-Smith Post 1, American Legion, will turn 100 this March, and veterans will celebrate with a dinner and dance on Saturday, March 2.
Originally chartered on March 16, 1919, as the Frank W. Wilkins Post 1, it was named for the first Laconia native to lose his life in the Great War. While serving in France as a communications staff sergeant, he crashed his motorcycle to avoid hitting a young girl. He later succumbed to his injuries.
In 1948, the post added the name Lieutenant Commander James Stuart Smith, who died when his ship was sunk during World War II.
The post has had two homes in its 100-year span. The first was on the parking lot of what is now AutoZone, from 1930 until 1953 when the current home was built at 849 North Main St., directly across the street from the Central Fire Station.
Currently commanded by Herman Chamberlain, a Vietnam Navy veteran, the post has 450 members, 150 ladies' auxiliary members, and 93 Sons of the American Legion.
With nearly 3 million members, the American Legion is the largest federally recognized wartime veterans' service organization.
