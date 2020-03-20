GILFORD — Belmont American Legion Post 58 presented a $500 check to support Camp Resilience. The Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, which operates Camp Resilience, based in Laconia, NH, provides sustained, comprehensive programs to help wounded warriors recover their physical, mental and emotional well-being. Camp Resilience uses the scenic beauty of the Lakes Region of New Hampshire as its home base, and operates sports, adventure activities, and life skills programs for wounded veterans.
“The American Legion Post 58 is very pleased to provide yearly financial support to this outstanding organization that truly makes a positive impact on our wounded veterans,” said Vice Commander Russell Fabian. The American Legion was created in 1919 by an act of the US Congress and its key purpose is to provide this type of support to American veterans from all wars, recently redefined by Congress as a continuous state of war since WWII.
For more information on Camp Resilience visit the following sites: https://www.camp-resilience.org, FaceBook: Camp Resilience.
For more information about Post 58’s outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call Richard Nowak, Post 58 Service Officer at 443 994-0947 and visit the following internet sites:
– http://www.belmontnh.org/aboutveterans.asp
– FaceBook: American Legion Post 58 Belmont NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.