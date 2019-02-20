BELMONT — Belmont Girl Scouts found a partner in town for their Cookies for Troops campaign. American Legion Post 58 bought several cases of cookies to donate to the Pease Greeters for distribution to troops being deployed through Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth. In addition to the cookies the Legion bought, the Girl Scout Troop donated the cookies they had not sold and some of their popcorn as well. For several years, Post 58 has been making monthly trips to Pease to join the greeters in welcoming troops on flights for deployment, or returning from overseas missions. The Girl Scout cookies are highly appreciated by the troops, along with other snacks, comfort packs, mementos, and the moving ceremony the greeters provide to each flight going through Pease, day or night. Over the last 13 years, greeters have met 1,642 flights. Post Commander Rich Stanley said, as he presented the greeters with a $500 donation, "It is an awesome privilege just to be a part of this."
