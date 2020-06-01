BELMONT — American Legion Post 58 safely rallied on Memorial Day, despite the COVID-19 challenge, to honor Belmont’s past military service men and women who died in combat or served in America’s continuing conflicts. The Post was careful to follow federal and state guidelines with social distancing, face masks and gloves. The ceremony was conducted at the Veterans Monument at St. Joseph Church, with limited attendance by only Post Legionnaires and spouses. The flag was raised to full staff at the Veterans Monument while Taps played, along with a rifle salute.
Names of those who died in combat in World War II and Vietnam were read, along with members of the Post and other local Veterans who passed in the last year, with a bell rung after each name. Post Commander Rich Stanley made remarks, and Vietnam Veteran Frank Farrell read the poem "A Soldier Died Today." Prayers were given by Assistant Chaplain Fred Fabian.
Sue Flanders, of the Legion Auxiliary, cast flowers into the Tioga River in honor of Navy and Coast Guard Veterans who gave their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.