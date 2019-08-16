LACONIA — The American Legion Post 33 supports the New England Paralyzed Veterans Association's bass tournament. This year, the Post will host a horseshoe tournament to benefit NEPVA. The bass tournament will be held at Camp Robindel in Moultonborough.
The horseshoe tournament will take place at American Legion Post 1. The event format is luck of the draw, with an entry fee of $5. During the event will be a barbecue, a pick-a-prize raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and corn hole. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m.
