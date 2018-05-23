BELMONT — Applications for the 2018 session of American Legion New Hampshire Boys State are now available. This year’s program will take place from Sunday, June 24, through Friday, June 29, on the campus of Rivier University in Nashua.
Boys State is a non-partisan program that is now in its eighth decade of providing classroom and practical instruction in civics to New Hampshire’s high school students. Boys State presents a practical application of the duties, responsibilities and privileges of American citizenship. Its purpose is to awaken within the youth of New Hampshire a sincere conviction that a well-informed, intelligent and participating citizenry is most vitally needed to protect and preserve the American tradition of democratic self-government.
Each year, about 60-80 young men who have just finished their junior year assemble from around the state to learn about New Hampshire’s system of self-government. In the process, they interact with municipal officials, lawmakers, elected office-holders, law-enforcement personnel, veterans, and their high-performing peers. Two of the students who attend the New Hampshire program will be among the 98 national-level finalists – selected from the more than 20,000 Boys State delegates nationwide – who will travel to Boys Nation in July and represent New Hampshire in Washington, DC, all at the expense of the American Legion.
The only costs to a student accepted to American Legion Boys State are his $25 non-refundable application fee, his transportation to and from Rivier University, and incidentals during the week. Community sponsors and local American Legion posts pay the remaining costs of his room, board, instruction, and in-program transportation.
For more information and application materials, visit www.nhboysstate.org. The website also has information on the Girls State and Girls Nation programs for young women run by the American Legion Auxiliary.
