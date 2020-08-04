GILFORD — The National Society of High School Scholars selected local student Alyssa E. Gosselin to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement comes from NSHSS Founder and Chair Claes Nobel, member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. "Alyssa is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.