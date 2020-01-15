MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests are welcome to arrive at 5 p.m. January’s meal will be pear and craisin salad, beef stew and rolls. Dessert will be brownies and ice cream. The meal is free. Donations are accepted to help fund future dinners.
If the Inter-Lakes School District has a morning delay, dinner will be served as scheduled. If school is cancelled or dismissed early due to bad weather, the dinner will be cancelled.
For more information, visit altrusameredithnh.org.
