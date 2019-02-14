MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and guests may arrive at 5 p.m. Dinner will be beef stew, green salad, rolls and brownies.
The meal is free, and donations will be accepted to help fund future dinners.
If Inter-Lakes School District has a morning delay, dinner will be served as scheduled. If school is cancelled or dismissed early, dinner will be cancelled.
For more information about Meredith Altrusa, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
