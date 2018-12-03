MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering their next Community Dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and guests may start to arrive at 5 p.m.
Chicken breast with stuffing, gravy, carrots, rolls, pear and cranberry salad, and a chocolate cake will be served. The meal is free, though donations are gratefully accepted to fund future dinners. Dinner will be served as scheduled if Inter-Lakes School District has a morning delay, but will be canceled if school is canceled or is dismissed early due to bad weather.
For more information about the Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, New Hampshire Inc., visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.