MEREDITH — For the 24th year, Meredith Altrusa club will help the Lakes Region welcome the holiday season with their Festival of Trees. The display will return to The Barn at Waukewan Golf Course Friday, Dec. 6, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.
Individuals, organizations, and businesses enter decorated trees with themes traditional and whimsical. Again this year, the club will offer Tis the Season Silent Auction Trees for public bid. Visitors will be given a pass to return and update bids. Local Scouts will offer handmade Christmas wreaths for holiday decorating.
Live musical performances will be featured throughout the weekend. Friday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m., hear The Sweetbloods, the duo of Phil and Janet Sanguedolce from Meredith.
Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., the Inter-Lakes Elementary School sixth grade chorus will perform holiday songs under the direction of Brendan Dowd, and at 1 p.m. the Kinder Choir, young musicians from The Imaginarium, will perform Christmas carols under the direction of Debra Dow.
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., will be a clarinet ensemble composed of B-flat clarinetists Stacey Baston, Sebrena Leclerc, Lisa McHugh and Karen Sticht, along with bass clarinetist Ginny Woods. The group met in the New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region and split into an ensemble four years ago.
Altrusa International of Meredith will distribute donated trees to families in need through agencies including the Inter-Lakes Christmas Fund, New Beginnings and the Circle Program. Visitors can enjoy homemade cookies and cider while browsing raffle baskets during the event. For more information, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.