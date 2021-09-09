MEREDITH — The Altrusa Club of Meredith is starting their community dinners. The next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center will be on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests may start to come in at 5 p.m. The club will be serving chicken casserole, green salad with dressing and brownies with whip cream for dessert.
The meal is free, though donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to help fund future dinners.
For more information, visit: www.altrusameredith.org
For any questions send an email at info@altrusameredith.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.