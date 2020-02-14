LACONIA — The Altrusa Club of Laconia recently began a new project, making memory book for residents at Belknap County Nursing Home.
For the books, family members collect pictures of their loved ones, and memorabilia such as birth certificates, military records and newspaper articles. The club arranges the items chronologically using the resident’s favorite colors. The books include information about what happened the day the resident was born, stickers, postcards and other items to help tell the story of the person’s life.
The first scrapbook was done for Anita Landry. She was a former member of the Altrusa Club. Landry enjoys sharing her book with visitors and staff.
The club accepts donations of scrapbook paper and other items, as well as coupons.
Altrusa will hold their fundraising event The Taste of The Lakes Region Sunday, March 29 at Church Landing in Meredith. For more information, visit altrusalaconia.org.
