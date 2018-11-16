MEREDITH — Altrusa International of Meredith’s Festival of Trees will take place for the 23rd year on Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
The event, which welcomes the holiday season with the magic of beauty will return to the lovely rustic setting of The Barn at Waukewan Golf Course on Friday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
Individuals, organizations, and businesses enter decorated trees for the event, with themes from traditional to whimsical. New this year will be “Tis the Season Silent Auction Trees” which will be on display for bidding, and visitors will be given a pass to return and update their bids during the festival.
Meredith Cub Scout Pack 55 will be selling wreaths as a fundraising event in an area adjacent to The Barn.
Live musical performances will be featured on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 11 a.m., the Inter-Lakes Sixth-Grade Chorus will perform holiday songs under the direction of the ILES Music Teacher Brendan Dowd. At 2 p.m., the New Horizons Band Clarinet Ensemble, with Ginny Woods, Bass Clarinet, and Sebrena Leclerc, Lisa Mc Hugh and Karen Sticht, Bb Clarinet sharing holiday selections.
On Sunday at noon, the Kinder Chorus, young musicians from The Imaginarium, including the almost-famous Kinder Choir and the Ukulele Duo, Brooke Doten (9) and Amelia Dow (9), will perform Christmas Carols. At 2 p.m., The Sweetbloods, Phil and Janet Sanguedolce, based in Meredith, are a local acoustic duo, specializing in blending tight vocal arrangements with tasteful guitar accompaniment.
Altrusa International of Meredith will be distributing donated trees to families in need through area Christmas Funds and other outreach organizations after the festival. Last year, 41 beautifully decorated trees were given to delighted families. This is a tradition that Altrusa is happy to continue in furtherance of its mission of building better communities through service.
No matter what the weather, visitors will be assured of a warm welcome in The Barn where Altrusa’s famous homemade cookies and cider will await them in a winter wonderland.
For more information about the Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, see www.altrusameredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.