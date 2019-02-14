MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club will again award scholarship money to non-traditional students 23 years of age and older as of March 1, who are continuing their education.
Scholarships are intended for the following:
- Individuals improving job skills or acquiring skills for job entry, such as LNA programs, recertification programs, or cosmetology programs
- Individuals enrolled with a minimum of three college credits at an accredited facility
- Graduate students
- Individuals living or working in Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Sandwich, Holderness, or Laconia
The Altrusa Scholarship Committee will select candidates to interview. Applications are available at public libraries in Meredith, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Sandwich, Center Harbor, Holderness and Laconia, as well as at Plymouth State University and Lakes Region Community College in Laconia. Applications may also be obtained by visiting www.altrusameredithnh.org, or emailing ktruberg@gmail.com.
All applications must be received by Friday, March 29. For more information, call chair Karen Truberg at 603-253-3167, or co-chair Shirley Currier at 603-279-8772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.