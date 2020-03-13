MEREDITH — Non-traditional students who are continuing their education may submit an application for an Altrusa scholarship. Adult learners, age 23 or older, are eligible. Applicants must live or work in Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Sandwich, Holderness, or Laconia. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 27.
Dianne, a recent scholarship recipient, obtained her master's degree in business administration, and another recipient, Michelle, was able to continue to pursue doctoral studies in part to receiving her scholarship.
Applications are available at the town libraries in Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Holderness and Sandwich. Applications are also available at financial aid offices at Plymouth State University and Lakes Region Community College in Laconia. For an electronic application, visit altrusameredithnh.org or email ktruberg@gmail.com.
