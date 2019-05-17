LACONIA — On April 9, the Altrusa clubs of Meredith, Laconia, and Carroll County met for their annual Tri-Club Birthday Party. Hosted by the Laconia Club, the event was held at Taylor Community with a buffet dinner.
Guest speakers were Sharon Cavanaugh and Robert Young. Cavanaugh is a retired police officer now working for the Belknap County Restorative Justice Program, working with offenders to keep them from re-offending. Young is a 10th degree black belt and owner of Eastern Dragon Karate and Self Defense Center. The two taught and demonstrated defensive techniques, discussed dangers in the community and awarded raffle prizes of self-defense products.
