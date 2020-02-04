ALTON — The Town of Alton is seeking input from residents around the building of a recreational facility. Community group All in For Alton documented a desire to expand town recreational opportunities. The Alton Town Selectboard organized a committee to gather more information. Alton residents can share their feedback by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/5V7PJNY.
