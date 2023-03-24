President of the Alton Centennial Rotary Club, Terrance Small introduced and thanked Meghan Theriault, director of Gilford’s Public Works for her presentation to members of rotary. She spoke about how she is collaborating with rotary throughout New Hampshire and beyond on the collecting and recycling of foam products. (Courtesy photo)
ALTON — Alton Rotary Club’s guest speaker at its weekly Thursday evening dinner meeting was Meghan Theriault, P.E. Gilford’s Public Works director. She presented a slide show featuring how the town of Gilford, serving as the central collection hub, is teaming up with participating Rotary Clubs throughout New Hampshire in the collecting and shipping to Gilford, #6 recyclable foam.
There, the foam is melted down into reusable plastic ingots for making a wide variety of environmentally safe products such as building materials, molding, picture frames, etc. This foam, otherwise known as Expanded Polystyrene Styrofoam, is a hard to recycle material that most towns and solid waste centers do not accept. EPS foam can be easily identified by looking for the #6 recycle symbol embossed somewhere on the product.
Rotary club’s involvement is in the setting up of foam collection events, place collection bins at designated locations within their communities, or working with neighboring communities on a multi-town collection day. Once collected, the foam is shipped to Gilford for processing. If the item for recycling doesn’t feature the #6 recycle indicia, or is dirty, pipe insulation, or packing peanuts, don’t bring it for recycling.
What is acceptable are foam coolers, clean meat and produce trays, egg cartons, packing blocks, and clean plates and cups.
At each collection site there’ll be a poster guiding one to what is and is not acceptable foam for recycling. This is a great way for the environmentally conscious to help reduce polystyrene from polluting our waterways, highways and landscapes.
