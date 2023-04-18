ALTON — Alton Rotary’s The 17th annual Home, Garden and Recreation Show, Saturday, April 22, at Prospect Mountain High School, is offering more attractions and events than ever this year. Over 50 local and regional businesses will “strut their stuff” to the public in what’s expected to be a large turnout. Admission is free. There’ll be an all-day BBQ, live entertainment, dogs, baked goods, several raffle prizes to win, including a 48” TV, 50 scratch tickets, gift cards, cash, a $100 door prize, plus many other gifts.

The Show will include a Rotary Scholarship silent auction featuring paintings by students to bid on. Another new feature this year are arts and crafts. A large number of vendors will be there to answer your questions, advise and/or have products you can buy.

