ALTON — Alton Rotary’s The 17th annual Home, Garden and Recreation Show, Saturday, April 22, at Prospect Mountain High School, is offering more attractions and events than ever this year. Over 50 local and regional businesses will “strut their stuff” to the public in what’s expected to be a large turnout. Admission is free. There’ll be an all-day BBQ, live entertainment, dogs, baked goods, several raffle prizes to win, including a 48” TV, 50 scratch tickets, gift cards, cash, a $100 door prize, plus many other gifts.
The Show will include a Rotary Scholarship silent auction featuring paintings by students to bid on. Another new feature this year are arts and crafts. A large number of vendors will be there to answer your questions, advise and/or have products you can buy.
Want to buy/sell property, a home, need an appraisal? See Maxfield Real Estate. Need a mortgage? See Profile Bank, or Granite State Mortgage, or Cohen Title and Closing. The home improvement and property repair vendors include, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, Invisible Fence of NH Lakes Region, Key Heating and Cooling, Boudreau Painting, TC Hafford Basement Systems, Epping Well and Pump Inc. Middleton Building and supply, H&H Exteriors, Sundial Solar, plus others.
Looking for art, crafts, gifts? Visit Catchpenny Shop’s booth, Merrymeeting Daylilies, Aluminum Can Art, Let’s go Children’s Books, Custom Creatives by Evelyn, Beeline, LLC, Victoria’s Artisan Gifts. Also, don’t miss seeing the Lakes Region Art Association booth featuring fine art paintings and photography, including signed and matted giclee art ready to be framed.
Other booths you’ll see both inside and outside the school’s gym include Irwin Automotive Group, Alton Veterinary Clinic, Great Danes, RI Powersports, NH Green health, plus more. All net income raised is donated by Rotary to local, regional and international charities they support. Anyone, businesses, artists, crafters interested in participating as a vendor, immediately go to: AltonRotary.org to sign up and pay. Closing to register is this week.
