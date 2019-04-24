ALTON — “We did it,” said Richard Leonard, chair of the Alton Centennial Rotary 12th Annual Home, Garden and Recreation Show. “We’ve filled the school gym and now have expanded by adding more exhibitors in the hallway, cafeteria and some outside of the school too.”
At this year’s show, the Prospect Mountain High School Future Business Leaders of America students will be involved. They are bringing in six food trucks and live music by the band Organized Chaos. Also, the students have promoted the show through social media. This includes reaching thousands of their friends and all other high schools in the state. Another feature added this year is a silent auction, and the start of the Rotary’s Annual Art Contest which is Paint a Puppy. The rotary will have a booth where anyone, students and adults, can pick up a plywood cut out silhouette of a puppy to paint and enter the contest. These features will raise funds to support the Alton and New Durham police K-9 corps, as will a raffle to win a 58” HDTV.
For information about Paint a Puppy, contact Duane Hammond at 603-569-3745, or duane@metrocast.net.
The Home, Garden and Recreation Show is Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Prospect Mountain High School. Admission is free.
Businesses interested in participating should contact Richard Leonard at 603-767-2652 or RichLeonardNH@gmail.com to reserve space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.