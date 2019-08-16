ALTON — Meredith resident Harold Lyon will be the guest speaker at the Aug. 20 meeting of the Alton Historical Society in the Gilman Library, 100 Main St., at 7 p.m. Lyon will speak about some of the more colorful members of the not-so-exclusive ‘Liar’s Club’, sharing tales, secrets, folklore and history of fishing in New Hampshire’s big lakes, especially Lake Winnipesaukee, Smile of the Great Spirit. This presentation is free to the public.
Lyon is a graduate of West Point, a former Ranger paratrooper officer, U.S. Director of Education for the Gifted, and project officer for the development of 'Sesame Street.' He served as assistant to the president of Ohio University, on the faculties of Georgetown, Antioch, Dartmouth Medical School, Notre Dame College, and the universities of Massachusetts and Munich, where he currently teaches physicians to be more effective teachers. He received the Gold Medal in the 32nd International Film & Video Festival of New York, a CINDY Award and the Blue Ribbon in the American Film & Video Festival. He’s the author of seven books and over 150 articles on subjects including military strategy, leadership, education, multimedia, psychology, research, hunting and fishing.
Lyon’s book 'Angling in the Smile of the Great Spirit' has won awards and is the basis of the program. Lyon is a speaker in the New Hampshire Humanities On The Go program, which offers a variety of historical, musical and educational programs which are always free to the public.
