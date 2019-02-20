ALTON — Alton Democrats and like-minded Independents will gather on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pearson Road Community Center (Senior Center), 7 Pearson Road, Alton, to share thoughts and experiences in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.
The group is looking for ideas about how to bring some change to the current political atmosphere, and encourages those who have not been very active to attend the meeting, which is open to Alton residents who consider themselves moderate, liberal, or progressive Democrats, as well as sympathetic Undeclareds.
For more information, email Ruth Larson at ruthlarson@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.