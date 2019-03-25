ALTON — There will be a gathering of Alton Democrats on Wednesday, March 27, at the Pearson Road Community Center, 7 Pearson Road. All are welcome.
The meeting will feature guest speaker Andrea Morin Caruso. Caruso holds a leadership role with All in for Alton, and works as an English teacher for grades 10 and 12 at Prospect Mountain High School. She has a bachelor of arts in English, with minors in environmental conservation, and race, culture, and power, and a master's degree in English, from the University of New Hampshire. Caruso is an Alton resident, and mother of a sixth grader. She has been asked to speak about her experiences teaching in Alton and active role as a community leader.
The public is welcome to bring questions and ideas about outreach to the younger generation. For more information, email Ruth Larson at ruthlarson@msn.com, or call 603-364-4003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.