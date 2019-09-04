BARNSTEAD — The Barnstead Farmers Market would like to thank the Alton American Legion Post 72 for their generous contribution of over $2,000 to the Vouchers for Veterans program. The money was raised over the last seven months through fundraising events such as open mics, dinner dances, and raffles.
In the month of September, Belknap County Veterans will receive $20 every Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon to shop at the Barnstead Farmers Market, 96 Maple St. in Center Barnstead. Veterans should bring their military identification with them to check in.
For more information or to join the Alton American Legion, call 603-875-3461, or visit 164 Wolfeboro Highway in Alton, and ask for Lenore or Moe.
For more information or to support Vouchers for Veterans, visit vouchersforveterans.org, or to send a check to P.O. Box 42, Rochester, NH 03866-0042, and mark Belknap County in the memo line. All donations are tax exempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.