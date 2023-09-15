TTCC

TTCCis looking for some help on Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to cut apples and prepare pies. (Courtesy photo) 

BRISTOL — Tapply-Thomson Community Center will be offering their first Parents Night Out of the year, from 5 to 9 p.m. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 23, The Teen Council always has fun-filled nights planned for your youngsters — including a special dinner, games, bingo, crafts, themes and more.

On Friday, Sept. 29, TTCC will be holding its first Teen Dance for sixth to eighth graders. The dances go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The last two dates for 2023 dances are Friday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Dec. 1. On Saturday, Sept. 30, dance lessons begin on Saturday mornings that run through Saturday, Nov. 11, (with no Oct. 7 class). Instructor Catie Roman will hold Creative Movement/Ballet and Fundamentals of Dance classes for ages 3 to 5 and K–2, and Jazz/Hip-Hop classes for grades 3 to 6, all on Saturday mornings at the TTCC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.