BRISTOL — Tapply-Thomson Community Center will be offering their first Parents Night Out of the year, from 5 to 9 p.m. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 23, The Teen Council always has fun-filled nights planned for your youngsters — including a special dinner, games, bingo, crafts, themes and more.
On Friday, Sept. 29, TTCC will be holding its first Teen Dance for sixth to eighth graders. The dances go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The last two dates for 2023 dances are Friday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Dec. 1. On Saturday, Sept. 30, dance lessons begin on Saturday mornings that run through Saturday, Nov. 11, (with no Oct. 7 class). Instructor Catie Roman will hold Creative Movement/Ballet and Fundamentals of Dance classes for ages 3 to 5 and K–2, and Jazz/Hip-Hop classes for grades 3 to 6, all on Saturday mornings at the TTCC.
On Sunday, Oct. 1, the TTCC will be offering a babysitting course from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 12 and up. All participants will learn the basics of babysitting and get certified in both CPR and first aid. You must register by Tuesday, Sept. 26 as space is limited.
The TTCC is also looking for volunteer coaches for the fall and for a few more people to help staff its after-school program. If you’re interested in being a counselor and joining the team, contact the office at 603-744-2713 or through email at info@ttccrec.org. For the online coaching form, visit forms.gle/aV3dJzfMHn4diGRk9.
To round things out, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., TTCC will be holding its 40th annual Apple Festival and Craft Fair. Homemade apple pies, baked beans and fresh bread will be front and center, as pies can be pre-ordered by calling 603-744-2713.
The Craft Fair will be in the TTCC gym with a variety of crafters and vendors for some early Christmas shopping. Table space is still available, as the center is looking for some help on Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to cut apples and prepare pies.
