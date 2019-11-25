GILFORD — All Brite Cleaning & Restoration held their 10th annual Bowling Tournament to benefit the Salvation Army on Oct. 30. The event was held at Funspot in Laconia. In celebration of the 10th annual event, the fundraiser nearly doubled the annual donation, raising $4,104. All 20 lanes were filled by sponsors and the public was invited to attend, bid on silent auction items, and enter raffles. Mix 94.1 morning hosts Fred and Amy played in the tournament.
Many teams have been coming to the event for years, including Cross Insurance, Bank of New Hampshire, Roche Realty, Granite State Glass, Melcher & Prescott, State Farm – Mike Testa, UBS, Maheu Insurance, Hammond Wheeler Realty, and Mainstay Technologies. Over 25 businesses supported the effort by providing raffle and silent auction items as well as providing a team donation. “The response this year was overwhelming,” said Rob Stewart.
Stewart started the fundraiser as a get-together with business associates and friends, and the event has grown substantially. Donations can still made by calling All Brite at 603-524-4889.
All Brite Cleaning & Restoration is located in Gilford and Concord. For more information, visit AllBriteCleaning.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.