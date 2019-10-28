GILFORD — All Brite Cleaning & Restoration will hold their 10th annual bowling tournament to benefit the Salvation Army on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The tournament will be held at Funspot in Laconia.
This year, the 10th annual event will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Mix 94.1fm morning hosts Fred and Amy will playing in the tournament, and are offering the opportunity for two people to play along with them. The two who bid highest will get to take advantage of the opportunity.
“What started out nine years ago as a get-together for my friends and business associates, this bowling tournament has become a way for all of us to work together and support the important local work of our Salvation Army,” said All Brite President Rob Stewart. Last year, the tournament raised over $2,000. Stewart continued, “We hope to make a big increase this year and invite everyone to come to our 10th annual event and donate whatever they can to help us.”
Sponsorships range from $70 to $180, and the public is invited to attend. The event begins at 6 p.m., and spectators can enjoy food and drink specials, and free pool in the Funspot Tavern. For more information about participating in the All Brite Bowling Tournament, call 603-524-4889 or visit allbritecleaning.com/10th-annual-all-brite-bowling-tournament.
For more information about All Brite Cleaning & Restoration, visit AllBriteCleaning.com.
