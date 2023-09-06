Tickets are now available for an Agriculture and Conservation Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 5, hosted by the Belknap County Conservation District and Belknap County Farm Bureau at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. (Courtesy photo/Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center)
LACONIA — Tickets are now available for an Agriculture and Conservation Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 5, hosted by the Belknap County Conservation District and Belknap County Farm Bureau at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia.
This event will feature dinner and dessert sourced from local farms and producers, as well as volunteer awards, a silent auction, activities for children and a community update on recent farm and conservation programs.
“Prescott Farm is a great place to celebrate the contributions of our farmers and conservation groups to Belknap County. We invite the community to join us for the fun and food,” said BCCD Chair Jamie Irving. Amy Matarazzo, BCFB president added, “We’re excited to be working together on this family-friendly event. The Farm Bureau supports programs like Farm to School Day which is coming up on Sept, 19 this year.”
Tickets free for children 10 and under. Activities start at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. Seating for this event is limited. The deadline for sign up is Wednesday, Sept. 27. You can sign up on the district website: belknapccd.org/fundraisers-events or send a check to BCCD, 64 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246 (be sure to include an email address or phone number).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.