Prescott Farm

Tickets are now available for an Agriculture and Conservation Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 5, hosted by the Belknap County Conservation District and Belknap County Farm Bureau at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. (Courtesy photo/Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center)

LACONIA — Tickets are now available for an Agriculture and Conservation Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 5, hosted by the Belknap County Conservation District and Belknap County Farm Bureau at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia.

This event will feature dinner and dessert sourced from local farms and producers, as well as volunteer awards, a silent auction, activities for children and a community update on recent farm and conservation programs.

