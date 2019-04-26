LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Services’ annual celebration, Strong Families, Strong Communities, which took place on April 11, showcased its Family Resource Center. Supporters, partners, employees and program participants came together in appreciation of the Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire and the growing impact it has on families and children in the Lakes Region.
Keynote speaker Christine Santaniello, director of the Division of Housing and Economic Stability for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, spoke of the importance of social determinants of health on individuals and families, and outlined her division’s commitment to leadership and a holistic approach to the integration of support and services to build better outcomes for children, families, and adults in the state.
Rebecca Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Lakes Region Community Services, spoke about the work of the center. “There is ‘no wrong door’ for people who reach out to LRCS. If we can’t help them, we have community partners with resources who are willing to accept a warm handoff. Together we wrap our arms around the Lakes Region.”
This year’s community partner awards were presented to individuals and organizations for outstanding support of the LRCS Family Resource Center mission of strengthening families. Collaboration Hero went to Marti Ilg, director Lakes Region Childcare Services, for her passionate support of early childhood and children and families in the Lakes Region.
Presenting the award, Erin Pettengill, vice-president of Family Resource Center, said, “Marti is a huge advocate for the FRC and key partner in expanding our partnerships, programs and services.”
The Supporter and Funder award went to Tom and Liz Kelsey and the Linden Foundation, who have funded parent education programs since 2010.
The Community Partner and Advocate honor went to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, a partner in helping the parent education program expand programs that help parents and families struggling while in recovery from substance use disorder.
The dedication and commitment of Lakes Region Community Services’ workforce was recognized, with 28 employees and shared family living providers reaching milestone employment anniversaries, ranging from 10 to 25 years of service.
Melanie Mardin, a resource coordinator with 24 years of service in the Plymouth office, earned the LRCS Employee Mission Award for her dedication to connecting individuals who have disabilities and their families to their community and assuring a better quality of life.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811 or visit www.lrcs.org.
