ASHLAND — During the Summer Blast Program, 15 Ashland Elementary School students in grades 1-5 spent four weeks participating in activities that integrate math, literacy and science. Weekly themes included Fairy Tales and Adventures, Outer Space, STEAM projects and Summer Fun.
Students worked together to build a fairytale village, to create and paint a model of the solar system and to solve Boston Museum of Science engineering challenges involving towers, parachutes and solar ovens. Days also included a shelter building challenge, daily thought questions, and summer journal writing, along with Lego and Play Doh challenges.
The staff found creative ways to help the students visualize appropriate social distancing measures. Hula hoops were placed six feet apart to create personal, safe learning spaces when students worked outside. Classrooms were set up to reinforce personal space, students practiced frequent hand washing, and all areas were cleaned before and after each day’s activities.
Brian Jones, Summer Blast teacher, said “The students enjoyed being back in school while learning and working together.”
