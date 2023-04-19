Ashland Elementary School Warrior Award winners

Ashland Elementary School Warrior Award winners and their families. Top left, Fim Whitworth; top right, Kendrick MacKay; bottom, Annabella Francis. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — Annabelle Francis, Kendrick MacKay and Fim Whitworth were named Ashland Elementary School 2023 Winter Warrior Award recipients, selected by their teachers as positive forces in the community. Their attitude, effort and behavior make them role models for all members, incorporating the core values of honesty, respect, integrity, caring, loyalty, citizenship, responsibility and fairness into their daily lives.

Annabelle’s teachers describe her as a student who exemplifies the AES core values as a strong leader in the classroom. She is a caring citizen who is always willing to help other students with challenging assignments. She is kind, empathetic and honest, is an exceptional teammate when working on group activities and is capable of communicating her ideas in a positive way.

