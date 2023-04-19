ASHLAND — Annabelle Francis, Kendrick MacKay and Fim Whitworth were named Ashland Elementary School 2023 Winter Warrior Award recipients, selected by their teachers as positive forces in the community. Their attitude, effort and behavior make them role models for all members, incorporating the core values of honesty, respect, integrity, caring, loyalty, citizenship, responsibility and fairness into their daily lives.
Annabelle’s teachers describe her as a student who exemplifies the AES core values as a strong leader in the classroom. She is a caring citizen who is always willing to help other students with challenging assignments. She is kind, empathetic and honest, is an exceptional teammate when working on group activities and is capable of communicating her ideas in a positive way.
According to his teachers, Kendrick consistently demonstrates all of our core values. He is an enthusiastic learner who welcomes challenges and approaches them with a positive attitude. He is a kind, caring, and empathetic classmate. He is eager to help those around him while still managing to meet and exceed his own expectations. He strives to do his best in all that he is involved in each and every day.
Fim has demonstrated strong core values and academic integrity this year. When Fim is in a position to make a choice on what to do, he chooses based on his moral compass rather than what others have done or are doing. Fim is an individual who digs into the problem and tires to solve it rather than finding an easy way out. Fim’s growth is evident throughout his academic and social abilities.
