SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will close their 2021 season with Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night or What You Will, their 4th annual holiday production.
Their annual festive show brings something new to the production each year. This year’s Twelfth Night will be performed by a 50+ cast of experienced professional and local actors, and will be filled with your favorite holiday songs between scenes. This production will be a hybrid.
The performances will be held at the Sandwich Town Hall Theater on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
In-person performances will be masked, limited seating available. The in-person performances will be performed in an oral interpretation style at music stands, to allow for distancing of actors.
Tickets to this production are available for reservation online at advicetotheplayers.org or by calling 603-284-7115.
