LACONIA — A free, middle school tennis league is being offered to fifth through eighth graders. Advantage Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing youth tennis and education, will host this team tennis experience on Tuesdays starting May 7, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Laconia’s Memorial Field tennis courts.
The league is free, and transportation from school is available for Laconia, Belmont, Gilford, and Meredith players. Parents and guardians are responsible for transport home.
Last year, 25 middle schooler students participated in the program. This year, the same number of kids are expected, and will be taught by certified tennis coach Kent Hemmingway.
“Last year we had a lot of fun out there,” Hemmingway said, “and I’m looking forward to another great session.”
Registration is open for the five-week series, which runs Tuesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., May 7-June 4. Interested fifth and sixth graders can register through Laconia Parks and Recreation, or by emailing Kent Hemmingway at Hemingway.k@gmail.com.
All materials, including racquets, are provided at no cost.
