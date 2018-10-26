CENTER HARBOR — Adult Tai Chi meets every Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at the Center Harbor Municipal Building. The cost for Center Harbor residents is $5, and $10 for non-residents. Contact Sandy Frost, director of Parks and Recreation, at chparksandrec@metrocast.net with inquiries. The Adult Tai class will NOT meet Tuesday, Nov. 6, on election day.
