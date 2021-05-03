GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a series of spring hikes for any adults looking for fresh air, fun and exercise. The hikes will be held on Tuesday mornings, beginning May 4 and will continue throughout the spring. Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. in the Gilford Town Hall before departing for the hike. Participants should bring a mask to wear during check in and for any times when stopped on the trail where we cannot practice social distancing. There is no cost for this program, but all interested participants are asked to RSVP at least one day in advance to each trip.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
