GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring snowshoe hikes for any adults looking for fresh air, fun and exercise on Tuesday mornings this winter as conditions allow. The next two hikes will be held on Feb. 23 and March 2. Participants will meet in the Gilford Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. prior to each hike. If you are in need of snowshoes, we do have a limited supply available for each hike. They may be reserved one hike in advance on a first come basis by calling the Parks and Rec office. Participants should bring a mask to wear during check in and for any times when stopped on the trail where we cannot practice social distancing. All interested participants must RSVP at least one day prior to each hike.
For more information or to RSVP please call the Parks and Recreation Office at 527-4722.
