GILFORD — The next outing of the adult fall hiking series will be to West Rattlesnake in Holderness on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
The series, sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, takes place each Tuesday during the fall.
Participants gather at 9 a.m. in the lobby of Gilford Town Hall before departing for the hike. All interested participants should register at least one day in advance of each trip.
For more information or to register, call the Parks and Recreation office at 603-527-4722.
