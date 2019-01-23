GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a seven-week pick-up curling program for adults on Thursday evenings. The program will be held at the Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink from 6:30-7:30 p.m. through Feb. 28.
Curling is the sport of sliding stones down the ice in an attempt to get the stones closer to the target than the opponent. Although this activity is held on the ice, participants do not wear ice skates. Participants should dress to be outside and should wear sneakers or boots. Cost for the program is $2 per evening, and participants can register at the start of the program.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
