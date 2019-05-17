LACONIA — In fall 2019, Acton Academy New Hampshire will open for elementary school students ages six through 11, with the future aim to expand to middle school and high school students. Acton students learn core skills of reading, writing, spelling, and math. They also experience learning quests throughout the school year which build the knowledge, skills, techniques, drive, self-reliance, and self-confidence to be successful students and citizens.
Acton students have no homework. Acton emphasizes that family time is important, and time after school belongs to family. Acton's mission is to help every child develop and find their passions to make the world and community a better place.
Acton Academy New Hampshire is a member of the Lakes Region Chamber. For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org or contact Joanne Haight, membership manager, at 603-524-5531.
