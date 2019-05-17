05-07 BUS Acton Academy

Co-Founders of Acton Academy New Hampshire Mary D. MacIntosh, head of school, left, and Paul MacIntosh celebrate their new location at 791 N. Main St. in Laconia. Acton is scheduled to open in fall 2019, using the latest technology in a self-paced learning environment designed to foster responsibility, goal-setting and teamwork. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — In fall 2019, Acton Academy New Hampshire will open for elementary school students ages six through 11, with the future aim to expand to middle school and high school students. Acton students learn core skills of reading, writing, spelling, and math. They also experience learning quests throughout the school year which build the knowledge, skills, techniques, drive, self-reliance, and self-confidence to be successful students and citizens.

Acton students have no homework. Acton emphasizes that family time is important, and time after school belongs to family. Acton's mission is to help every child develop and find their passions to make the world and community a better place.

Acton Academy New Hampshire is a member of the Lakes Region Chamber. For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org or contact Joanne Haight, membership manager, at 603-524-5531.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.