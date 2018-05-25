LACONIA — Laconia High School Principal Michael Fredericksen has announced that three educators will conduct an on-site collaborative conference visit at the school this month. The collaborative conference visit will be conducted under the direction of the Commission on Public Schools of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. The visiting team will be chaired by Dr. Ellin Booras, a retired principal, representing the New England Association of Schools & Colleges. Dr. Booras has had extensive experience in the association’s accreditation process.
Principal Fredericksen said: "The purpose of this Collaborative Conference is to review and determine, from an outside professional viewpoint, the extent to which the school is aligned to the standards for accreditation and identify priority areas for growth and improvement. As part of the conference, the team will meet with school constituents, review the school’s self-reflection, visit a number of classes, and examine examples of student work submitted by the school. During our comprehensive self-reflection, the faculty attempted to identify the school's strengths and determined those areas in which changes would be beneficial."
The chair of the visiting team, Dr. Booras, said, "Our purpose in visiting Laconia High School is to assist the faculty in its pursuit of quality education for its students."
Principal Fredericksen said, "The members of the team are contributing their services to the school. This spirit of professional collaboration is one of the noted features of the New England Association. The goal of an accreditation visit is to stimulate a continuing drive for improvement in the school."
The members of the visiting team are teachers and administrators from a variety of schools in the New England area.
The New England Association of Schools and Colleges is a voluntary membership organization of more than 2,000 public schools, colleges and universities, independent schools, and vocational, technical, and career institutions. Of these, over 725 schools have been accredited through the association's Commission on Public Schools. The commission works with individual public schools to improve the quality of education through a continuous process of accreditation and ongoing monitoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.