LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television, which is celebrating the Academy Awards with a month of Oscar®-nominated films, will present the 1951 historical romance “Cyrano de Bergerac” this weekend, Feb. 22-23.
The film, starring José Ferrer, Mala Powers, and William Prince, tells the story of Cyrano de Bergerac (Ferrer), a charming and highly accomplished soldier, swordsman, philosopher, poet, and provocateur — an almost-perfect specimen, with the exception of his absurdly enormous nose.
Cyrano believes his appearance is too objectionable to earn any woman’s affection, but he falls in love with the beautiful and intellectual Roxane (Powers). She is hopelessly in love with the handsome (but dim-witted and tongue-tied) guardsman Christian (Prince). Devastated but ever the stoic gentleman, Cyrano hides his feelings from Roxanne while helping Christian woo Roxane by supplying him with eloquent love letters, rich with poetry that Christian could never have written on his own. What starts as an innocent deception becomes complicated, eventually leading to tragic results.
José Ferrer had been in Hollywood for only two years when he took on the role of Cyrano de Bergerac, but he was no stranger to the character, having played him in a Tony Award-winning performance on Broadway in 1946. Ferrer won the Best Actor Oscar® for “Cyrano de Bergerac,” making him one of only a handful of actors to win both the Tony and the Oscar for the same role. He repeated his performance as the doomed lover twice more on television, and once in an animated short.
Critics and moviegoers agreed that Ferrer made the movie; his performance is spellbinding, and one that you won’t want to miss.
Also coming up on LRPA After Dark on March 1-2: 1952’s “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” (Nominations for Art Direction & Cinematography).
LRPA TV is broadcast over Atlantic Broadband Channel 25, and is available on Live Stream through the website www.lrpa.org.
