CONCORD — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources and the State Historical Resources Council have added five properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. In addition to their architectural significance, each has played important roles in the development of their communities.
Designed by E.C. Cummings and built in 1905, the Academic Building on the campus of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro exhibits the strong symmetry associated with Classical Revival architecture. A steel structure clad in tan brick, the building’s notable features include paired Ionic columns supporting the gable-front portico at its entrance.
Other buildings recently added include the Gorham Congregational Church and Parsonage constructed in 1862 and renovated in 1904, the First Congregational Church in Littleton built in 1833 and renovated in 1874, the Frost Free Library in Marlborough built in 1865-66 from locally cut granite, and Pittsburg Town Hall built in 1883.
To nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, research the history of the property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. Having a property listed in the Register does not impose restrictions on property owners. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr, or call 603-271-3483.
