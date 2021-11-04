TILTON — Artist Acacia Rogers will be teaching a 6-week acrylic painting course. It will be held in the LRAA Gallery, 120 Laconia Road (Tanger Outlets), Suite 300. Course begins Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dates are as follows: Tuesdays, Nov. 9, 16, 23,30, Dec. 7, 14.
This fun and festive beginner friendly 6-week class is accessible for any new painter or a great repertoire builder for the intermediate artist. Rogers will use a combination of tested and proven academic principals with her own self-taught techniques to teach you how to create your own beautiful and realistic autumn turkey painting.
She will cover everything from materials and how to select them, to color mixing and values, choosing references, replicating anatomy, using layers to build dimension and much more. With ample side by side easel time and start to finish demos and instruction.
Students will bring their own supplies. A supply list and more information can be found at AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt under the "Workshops" tab.
To learn more or sign up:Email: AcaciaRogersArt@gmail.com or Visit- AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt.
