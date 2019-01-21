LACONIA — The Smart Driver Safety Program is a six-hour classroom refresher course developed by American Association of Retired Persons to ensure drivers 50 years of age and older stay safe behind the wheel.
Bob Slavin will present the program Thursday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 a.m. at Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. The course is $15 for AARP members who show their card, and $20 for non-members. As limited space is available, participants must register with Brenda Kean at 603-366-1226.
Lunch will be available in the bistro. Upon successful completion of the course, participants may be eligible for a discount on their automobile insurance. Check with individual providers for more information.
For more information about active senior living at Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.