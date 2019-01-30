CONCORD — The AARP Smart Driver Course, a refresher course for drivers age 50 and older, will be offered in the Lakes Region at several locations, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 31, at Irwin Automotive Group, 59 Bisson Avenue, Laconia.
Each class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost of the classroom course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Drivers may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course.
Other dates are Monday, Feb. 4, at Taylor Retirement Community, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, and Wednesday, March 13, at Bessie Rowell Community Center, 12 Rowell Drive, Franklin.
To register, visit www.aarp.org/drive, or call 877-846-3299.
