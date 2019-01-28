CONCORD — From Jan. 29-April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers across the Granite State. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in its 51st year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention to the older population. There is no fee for this service, and users do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to take advantage of the service.
“Last year, 292 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 19,000 Granite Staters file their federal tax returns,” said AARP New Hampshire State Director Todd Fahey.
Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S. tax code. The program is offered at 47 sites including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.
To locate the nearest AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site and to make an appointment, visit www.nhtaxhelp.org, or call the Granite United Way at 211.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.