LACONIA — A program of Victorian-era Christmas stories is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. Performed by Pontine Theatre and let by Co-Artistic Directors Marguerite Mathews and Greg Gathers, the event is free and open to the public.
The centerpiece of 'A Victorian Christmas' is an original toy theatre adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 'A Christmas Carol.' Toy theatre is a form of miniature theater, which enjoyed great popularity as a parlor entertainment in Victorian times.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
